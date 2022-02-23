Guyana is on the precipice for takeoff unimagined 10 years ago -Minister Nandlall

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, S.C, said the government is committed to national unity and the inclusion of all Guyanese in charting a way for the country’s development, which he noted is on the brink of an unimaginable takeoff.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Attorney General Anil Nandlall

Minister Nandlall, speaking at the Region Four flag-raising ceremony Tuesday evening, in observance of Guyana’s 52nd Republic anniversary said, “We can’t pay lip service to ethos and principles, if we want our country to move forward in the way that we would like it to move forward. Guyana is on that precipice for a takeoff that none of us would have imagined 10 years ago.

We are a blessed generation, every generation before us, toiled, sweated, died, shed blood for what we are experiencing and what we are a part of, and will continue to be a part of going forward.”

In expounding of the country’s upward trajectory, Minister Nandlall added, “Our Government is committed to the construction of a modern Guyana, upon a couple of fundamental pillars, one, national unity, respect for the rule of law, two, respect for the constitutional rights and the constitutional values of our society, and three, every Guyanese, must be afforded to play an equal part in that journey to take our country forward.”

The Attorney General said there will be lots of competition from powerful players in the world for a space and resources here, however Guyanese must prepare themselves to benefit, as is provided for by the Local Content Bill, which ensures that all citizens benefit.

Tassa Drumming

“If there was ever a time for us to stop paying lip service to national unity and genuinely hold hands together and move forward, this is the time or ‘cat will eat our dinner’ right in this land,” he said.

“Our arms are open, we welcome all Guyanese on board and we have said that over and over,” Minister Nandlall noted.

He said too, that persons must distance themselves from political leaders if it is recognised that they want to create division. Minister Nandlall noted that division has long plagued Guyana, however, the country is now on a different developmental path, and while a lot of battles have been won, many challenges still exist.

A section of the gathering at the Region 4 Flag Raising Ceremony.

“I don’t want to brush over the problem of the division which has historically been in the society. It is one of the most fundamental problems that we have, but this is the time here, now, where that can become secondary, as we put on the forefront of the agenda, how do we participate, how do we enjoy, how do we become part of the success story of our country,” Minister Nandlall said.

He urged persons to reflect on the country’s history, mistakes made and learn from them, to guard future generations from repeating those mistakes and chart a path for a successful Guyana.