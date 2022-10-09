Guyana moving to green, sustainable development in postal sector

– Prime Minister

The PPP/C Government is taking steps in the transition to a green and sustainable postal sector.

This includes the development of a roadmap to build a sustainable future and foster social advancement and human well-being.

This disclosure came from a statement issued by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on the occasion of World Postal Day 2022, as well as the official commissioning of the Providence Post Office, Friday last.

The newly-commissioned Providence Post Office

The occasion marked the 148th anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) and aimed to bring awareness to the postal service’s role in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to global economic growth and development.

“We live in a digital world, where technology dominates our lives. These technologies no doubt created a greater preference for digital communication. As such, much like many traditional media, the post is required to build on innovative ideas to transform its operations,” the statement pointed out.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips

Moreso, it noted, as the world faces a climate crisis, these conditions call for a reflection on how operations are carried out in every area, including the postal sector.

“And so, with the theme ‘Post for Planet’, this year’s World Post Day observance calls for immediate consideration of the adjustments that can be made. The post is uniquely positioned to assist in the fight against climate change. To achieve this, there must be meaningful partnerships between all stakeholders committed to building a sustainable green economy.”

Globally, postal operators have committed to halving their collective carbon emissions by 2030, and citizens are demanding green products that are sustainably developed.

Some key areas of focus are green buildings, clean transportation, and reduced usage of water, fuel, and waste to achieve carbon neutrality.

The Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) has demonstrated its commitment to this initiative by investing in solar panels to be placed at the head office. This will be continued throughout the network of post offices across Guyana to reduce their carbon footprint, and thereby mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Such small measures implemented over time will result in the changes necessary for a sustainable green economy, and the government stands ready and willing to support the GPOC in its measures,” the statement said.

The Providence Post Office was officially commissioned on October 7, on the occasion of World Postal Day. It will serve residents of Providence, as well as the surrounding communities.

