Guyana pouring ‘enormous resources’ into fight against Venezuela-linked gold smuggling – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has pledged to dedicate “enormous resources” to dismantle a gold-smuggling network linked to Venezuela, a move spurred by a recent United States warning that the illicit trade could empower “undemocratic forces.”

He affirmed that Guyana will work closely with the US authorities to confront and eliminate this serious threat.

“Only today, the U.S. reminded all of its partners about this serious threat with Venezuela as it relates to gold smuggling. And we have received that advisory today,” he said. “And, I want you to know that we are putting enormous resources into ensuring that the threat of illicit gold smuggling, that can help to empower or safeguard undemocratic forces, is uprooted,” the president stated, while addressing the 249th Independence Anniversary of the United States last Friday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Guyana’s head of state emphasised that strengthening international peace and security remains a shared priority within the hemisphere.

The US, through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, is dedicating resources to strengthen law enforcement and security cooperation with the Caribbean.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in March, during a visit by US Secretary of State Rubio, underscores the commitment between the two countries to addressing common security challenges.

President Ali stated that the MoU builds on the long-standing partnership and seeks to deepen collaboration in key areas. This includes counter-narcotics efforts, the fight against transnational organised crime, and the strengthening of security and defence cooperation.

Acknowledging the US for its unwavering support in defending Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, President Ali said, “As we continue to advocate for this region to remain a zone of peace, my government is committed to the adherence of international law and the ongoing proceedings before the International Court of Justice in the resolution of the controversy with Venezuela.”

Further cementing the united front against these threats, US Ambassador Nicole Theriot spoke highly of the security cooperation between Guyana and her nation, asserting that the partnership is “the strongest it’s ever been.”

President Ali and US Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, share a light moment

She cited a recent joint military exercise, which saw the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) providing medical care to over 1,700 Guyanese citizens. The Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Coast Guard is also receiving support from the joint development of coastal radar capability.

Beyond security, the president noted that Guyana recognises the importance of robust, sustainable, and democratic institutions.

As the country prepares for its upcoming general and regional elections in September, President Ali said, “We welcome the continued support of the United States in ensuring a fair, transparent, and credible electoral process, as was the case with your (country’s) support after the 2020 elections.”

This strong partnership encompasses many broader areas of mutual interest, including economic development, trade, agriculture, technology, and advancing energy security. The President also highlighted significant US financial support, such as the US$500 million from the Ex-Im Bank for the gas-to-energy project, as a testament to the deep collaboration between the two countries.