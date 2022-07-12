Guyana receives 12,000 more doses of Pfizer vaccine to boost immunisation

The Ministry of Health on Tuesday received an additional 12, 000 doses of the US-made Pfizer vaccine for persons 18 years and older.

Minister of Health, Dr. Fran Anthony

This is following a commitment made by the United States (US) Government to procure all COVID-19 vaccines for Guyana’s population.

Speaking during the hand-over ceremony, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said the timely donation will significantly boost the ministry’s immunisation campaign.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah Ann-Lynch.

He said the donation continues a series of endowments from the US which includes donation of personal protective equipment (PPE), delivery of five ultra-deep-freeze freezers to store the Pfizer vaccines, and tents for vaccination purposes.

Minister Anthony and US Ambassador along with other officials

Also, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has been establishing programmes, and workshops that seek to address vaccine hesitancy across Guyana.

“I think we can see this as a very strong commitment because when other countries are struggling still to have access to vaccines, we basically have all the vaccines that this country really would require,” Dr. Anthony noted.

The minister noted that an additional 50, 000 doses are expected to arrive in Guyana shortly. He is urging persons to get vaccinated with the primary doses, as well as boosted to battle the deadly virus.

the Pfizer vaccine donated by the US government.

“With the support of the US Government, we have been able to strengthen our programme, reach a lot of people, save a lot of lives, prevent hospitalisation, and I think that’s what this relationship is showing that once we work together, we’ll be able to prevent deaths and prevent diseases.”

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Guyana, Her Excellency Sarah Ann-Lynch said the US Government stands committed to assisting the government and people of Guyana in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are just thrilled to be doing this here today. As you know, having the vaccine doesn’t mean getting vaccinated so we continue to encourage people to come out, get your shots, get your jabs, if you’ve already gotten your initial vaccinations, please get your boosters its very important,” she noted.

The ambassador further noted that the assistance from the US is facilitated through State Departments, USAID, Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Defence.

Also attending the ceremony was Director of Primary Health Care, Dr. Ertensia Hamilton and a Representative of PAHO/WHO.

