Guyana to be made premier tourism destination – Minister Walrond

The government is making inroads and investments to turn Guyana into a premier tourism destination in this part of the world.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, made the statement Tuesday at the launch of the Tourism and Hospitality diploma programmes, by ActionINVEST Caribbean Inc (ACI) at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston.

“We have a clear directive and mandate that Guyana becomes the premier tourism destination in this part of the hemisphere,” the minister noted.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond at the ActionINVEST Tourism and Hospitality programme launched Tuesday evening

Minister Walrond said the oil and gas sector as well as massive investments by the government have contributed significantly towards the advancement of the sector.

Guyana is currently witnessing the construction of more internationally branded hotels.

Additionally, the building of highways and bridges will improve connectivity to other regions and countries.

“We have targets, and we would like to see more internationally branded hotels. We have since sent out an expression of interest for more internationally branded hotels,” the minister underscored.

The Marriott Hotel

Other international hotels to be constructed locally are the Pasha Global and Blue Bridge Inc, Sheraton Four Points, and AC Marriott Hotel.

Minister Walrond said the numerous investments that have been made thus far are contributing to the government’s tourism goal.

“We would like to see our interior runways improved, so that we can have more airlift, and we have brought investment in this regard. We would like to see a road from Linden to Lethem, that connects Brazil, open that entire corridor for tourism and we have invested in this as well.”

With its tourism sector improving vastly, Guyana saw the highest number of incoming visitors for the past 10 years, in March 2023.

