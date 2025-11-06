Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer challenges British companies and diaspora to seize opportunities in Guyana

Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Hon. Peter Ramsaroop, MP, has urged British companies and members of the Guyanese diaspora to actively pursue the growing range of investment opportunities in Guyana’s rapidly transforming economy.

Dr. Ramsaroop delivered this challenge at the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham Guyana) Business Forum and Networking Event, held at Chelsea Football Club in London. The event convened UK and Guyanese business leaders to explore partnerships in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, tourism, and trade.

“I want to challenge British companies and our diaspora to pay attention, Guyana is open for business,” Dr. Ramsaroop stated. “This is not just about oil. Our oil is an enabling factor and we are modernizing our known industries, expanding our infrastructure and building a sustainable and diversified economy.”

He underscored that Guyana’s investment agenda is anchored in using oil and gas resources to power industrialisation and long-term growth.

“With the Gas-to-Energy Project nearing completion, we will see a significant reduction in energy costs. This will unlock new opportunities in manufacturing, food processing, and exports, turning energy wealth into national wealth,” he explained.

Dr. Ramsaroop also highlighted the strategic importance of the Guyanese diaspora in advancing the country’s development agenda.

“Our diaspora is not just sentimental capital, it is strategic capital,” he said. “It brings knowledge, networks, and global expertise that help connect Guyana to international markets and drive sustainable enterprise growth.”

He reaffirmed President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision for Guyana’s next phase of development, noting that the country is rapidly positioning itself as an industrial and logistics hub while pursuing an inclusive and sustainable growth model.

“Guyana’s transformation is not on the horizon, it is happening now,” Dr. Ramsaroop stated. “Over the next five years, we will redefine what an inclusive, sustainable energy economy looks like in the developing world.”

The BritCham Guyana Business Forum featured corporate presentations, expert panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to strengthen economic ties and highlight the expanding investment landscape in Guyana.

With Guyana now serving as the United Kingdom’s largest trading partner in the Caribbean, accounting for nearly 30 percent of regional trade, Dr. Ramsaroop’s message to UK investors and the diaspora was clear: the time to engage is now.