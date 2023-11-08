Guyana’s Cultural Tapestry: A unifying force, tourism jewel – Min. Walrond

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond says Guyana’s blend of diverse cultures and traditions presents a unique and compelling tourism product.

The minister was speaking to hundreds on Tuesday evening, who flocked the Corriverton Recreational Park in Region Six for the opening of the first-ever One Guyana Diwali Jalsa.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond

Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, transcends cultural barriers, fostering a sense of shared celebration and unity among families of diverse backgrounds.

“This here is a compelling tourism product…that we are showing visitors. They want to come and immerse themselves in our traditions, in our art, in our food, in our culture. That is the idea of tourism being an economic driver, the sustainable income earner and that is to all of us, under the One Guyana umbrella,” Minister Walrond stated.

She praised His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, for his visionary leadership in implementing the One Guyana concept, which is permeating every aspect of the government’s development agenda.

“I am thankful for the vision of President Ali, that this intangible product that we have, this cohesion that we have, it was articulated when he became president under the umbrella of One Guyana…When it first started, it sounded like a philosophical concept…But we are beginning to see our oneness become something tangible,” she expressed.



The opening of the five-day event featured a variety of cultural performances and displays.

The festivity also features a section dedicated to the hosting of spiritual services and activities and stalls with traditional Indian cuisines, and clothing among other Diwali-related activities.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

