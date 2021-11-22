Guyana’s food sector performing well amidst pandemic effects

The PPP/C Government remains resolute at ensuring citizens continue to benefit from sustainable food security and nutritious food amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the new administration took office in August 2020, Guyana, unlike many countries globally, has been a leading nation in efforts to advance and maintain its food sector.

Fruits and vegetables read for sale

A new report released recently by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), listed conflict, climate variability and extremes, economic slowdowns and downturns, as some of the negative effects on food security and nutrition worldwide.

The FAO believes that if food systems are transformed and incentives are put in place for food systems to provide affordable healthy diets, they could become a powerful driving force towards ending hunger, food insecurity and malnutrition in all its forms.

And this has been the objective of the PPP/C Government, even as it successfully completed 15 months in office.

Some $41 billion was injected into the sector, which transformed it into a more diversified, resilient, and competitive industry.

The sector now encourages investment, and spurs profitable businesses where agricultural producers operate.

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali had said, “we must reform our food systems in order to respond to these challenges and seize the opportunities that will arise from the demand for more food. Food security, also, is central to the attainment of many of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

If the region is to avoid being deterred from achieving the SDGs, it must transform its food systems to ensure greater food security,” the Head of State stated.

Following a directive from the President, Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, MP, has been working tirelessly across the nation to curb the problems affecting agriculturists.

Parceled fruits ready for sale

Policies and programmes have also been implemented to promote climate resilient and sustainable production of fruits and vegetables locally.

Government allocated over $2 billion to the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI). Through this allocation, NAREI restarted its agriculture distribution programmes to rural and hinterland communities, which were halted by the previous government.

Through these programmes, hundreds of packets of seeds along with seedlings were distributed to small scale farmers. Packets of acouchi ant bait were distributed to farmers, the fertiliser distribution programme was restarted and a $335 million Farm Implement Programme was launched for Regions One, Eight and Nine.

The land rental charges were reversed and restored to the original rates.

The removal of VAT on key inputs in the poultry industry and zero-rating the poultry industry was done as promised and has benefited an estimated 3,000-5,000 small farmers and broiler producers.

New pump stations were installed while others were rehabilitated to significantly improve the drainage capacity for thousands of acres of land. This has also improved the livelihood of farmers and residents tremendously.

Additionally, following the May/June flood, over $7.8 billion was set aside to be distributed to affected farmers countrywide. The intervention by government has helped thousands return to their farmlands.

Minister Mustapha, on many occasions, asserted that government will not forsake the agriculture sector just because Guyana is becoming an oil rich economy.

Instead, the administration promised to work collectively with all stakeholders including the private sector community, to ensure healthy foods are within reach.