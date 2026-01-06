Guyanese to benefit from first-ever Biosafety Level Three laboratory

Patients are set to benefit from improved diagnostic services with the establishment of Guyana’s first-ever Biosafety Level Three (BSL-3) laboratory, which will enable the safe testing of dangerous and complex samples locally.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said that alongside the construction of new hospitals, strengthening laboratory services remains a priority, noting that accurate diagnosis is often the difference between early treatment and serious complications.

Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony

For mothers also awaiting test results for a sick child or elderly patients managing long-term illnesses, faster diagnostics will mean fewer sleepless nights and quicker medical decisions.

The BSL-3 laboratory will be supported by upgrades to the National Public Health Reference Laboratory, including gene sequencing technology to track and identify emerging diseases.

“This is absolutely important in tracking new diseases using molecular surveillance,” the minister said during a recent televised update.

Lab technicians at the National Public Health Reference Laboratory

Hospital laboratories across the country are also being upgraded and digitally interconnected to reduce delays and ensure that doctors can access results more quickly and reliably.

For patients awaiting organ transplants, another critical development is on the horizon. The health minister announced plans to establish a Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) laboratory, enabling local donor-recipient matching for the first time.

“We have already bought the equipment, and we are in the process of training local experts so that we can do HLA testing right here in Guyana,” he said.

Previously, these tests had to be sent overseas, adding weeks of uncertainty and additional costs for families already under strain.

A new Food and Drug laboratory is also being constructed at the University of Guyana to strengthen oversight of medicines and food safety, further protecting patients.

Together, these investments reflect a healthcare system being shaped around the patient experience, where accuracy, speed and peace of mind matter as much as buildings and equipment.