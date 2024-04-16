GuySuCo to get new management team soon– President Ali

A new management team is set to take the helm at the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) as the government pushes forward with modernising its operations.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made this announcement on Tuesday during an interview with reporters at the Local Content Summit.

He outlined several upcoming changes at the organisation, affirming the government’s commitment to providing the necessary investments to revive the sector and bolster its role as a key contributor to Guyana’s economy.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali

The president revealed that GuySuCo will soon have a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the corporation. Sasenarine Singh is currently occupying this role.

“We have been working aggressively at modernizing GuySuCo. What we are doing is bringing a new structure. The current CEO will move into a new capacity, and we have a team that is coming,” the president said.

Additionally, President Ali disclosed that the government is recruiting specialists from various countries, including India and Cuba, to enhance GuySuCo’s operations.

“We have to address factory, agriculture, human resources, and the supply of labour. We are now in the process of bringing all of this together because sugar must be viable, and we are making the investment to make sugar viable again,” he explained.

In this year’s budget, a whopping $6 billion has been earmarked for GuySuCo to enhance production and operational efficiency within the sugar industry.

The PPP/C Administration, in its 2020-2025 manifesto, pledged to revive the sugar industry following its shutdown under the previous coalition government.

In less than three years, the administration has successfully reopened the Rose Hall Estate, which resumed operations in 2023.

Since 2020, significant investments have been infused into the rehabilitation and modernisation of sugar factories and cane fields. Over 4,600 workers have been rehired since then, bringing total employment in the industry to over 8,100 employees.

