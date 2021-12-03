GWI Surveys Land to Replace Fyrish Well

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) said approximately 10,000 residents between Albion and Number One village, Corentyne, will soon see improvement in their water service as the water company moves to drill a new well in the East Berbice-Corentyne region.

GWI’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shaik Baksh, Executive Director of Operations, Mr. Jawaharall Ramjug and other GWI technical and regional officials on Friday, December 3, conducted several site visits to identify a location for the new well.

The current well at Fyrish is close to 50 years old and has started to deteriorate, GWI said in a press release Friday. According to Mr. Baksh, this has resulted in the well producing murky water, particularly when the well recommences pumping after a power outage.

GWI is currently seeking financial provision from the Government of Guyana for the new well, as it aims to begin drilling as early as this month (December).

“So, it is imperative that GWI quickly endeavors to drill a new well for the residents, to give them a good quality of water. We want to do this expeditiously”, the GWI CEO stated.

The team looked at a number of plots of land within the Kilcoy/Chesney and Fyrish areas, with Chesney showing more potential for drilling.

Also accompanying the GWI officials was Mr. Davanand Kasinath, a councilor of the Kilcoy/Hampshire Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) and Mr. Evern Marks of the Fryish/ Gibraltar NDC.

Mr. Baksh pointed out that GWI is working closely with the NDC officials to acquire the necessary approval to drill on the land. A design is also in place for the well already.

As a more immediate solution, GWI has started to flush the water prior to distribution, in addition to the installation of a soft starter for the motor.

Mr. Baksh explained that, “when there’s a blackout, we can start without interrupting or shaking up the casing of the well and this seems to be working right now and over the last two days the water has improved and we’re hoping to hold this position within the next two to three months.”

Following the site visits, Mr. Baksh spoke with a number of residents who said they have already seen improvements in the quality of their water since the temporary interventions.

Drilling is expected to last for a period of three months.