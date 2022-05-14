GWI to roll out several apps to improve customer relations

–Relief programme launched for its 20th Anniversary

Thousands of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) consumers countrywide are expected to benefit from a series of initiatives aimed at improving the delivery of water services, and boost the agency’s revenue collection.

One of the initiatives is its leakage management app, which will allow consumers to report any operational issue they encounter.

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Executive Director of Operations, Jawaharlall Ramjug

GWI’s Executive Director of Operations, Jawaharlall Ramjug, said this app seeks to reduce GWI’s paperwork, while accelerating its response to address complaints.

To file one’s matter, customers will need to send a photograph of the defect to receive assistance.

Ramjug explained that once this is done, “the picture’s location will be georeferenced once the location is on your phone, and the opportunity to fill out info such as your region and whatever description you choose to put. Even if you do not put anything, we will still be able to find a complaint.”

This, he said, is made possible through monitoring undertaken by the central dashboard at GWI.

“The dashboard is linked to the other satellite region with their dashboard, and their complaint will be dispatched through that customer service staff to the field crew.”

At the moment, the agency is still in the process of completing this transformational app.

“So, the app is about 50 percent in the process of developing, and we are about to add new features from the last time we could have only reported a leak, now you could add additional data.”

GWI also intends to relaunch its customer application, which allows consumers to view their account balances, submit their meter readings and report leakages, among other issues.

Both apps are available on Google Play Store.

To enhance its e-billing efficiency, a more aggressive approach will be taken towards the entity’s emailing platform.

“We currently have approximately 18,700 customers who have subscribed to receive emails. We are looking to double this amount by the end of this year… we’re going to encourage customers to share their email addresses, along with your account numbers with us through our various forms of contact,” GWI’s Executive Director of Commercial Services and Customer Relations Andrea Khan said.

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Executive Director of Commercial Services and Customer Relations, Andrea Khan

It aims to complement the company’s other dynamic interactive aspects such as its call centre, and live chat among others.

Additionally, a WhatsApp chat box is currently being developed to enhance interactions with customers. This includes a metering reading app, that will provide fast and accurate reading. It will be used by GWI’s meter reading personnel.

Khan also encouraged consumers to take advantage of the company’s 20th anniversary relief programme as offers are limited.

“This programme will waive residential reconnection fees of $7,500 for those residential customers who are disconnected. This promotion starts today (March 13), and it goes until June 30. In order to be eligible, customers who are disconnected must pay 50 per cent of their outstanding balances and we are willing to offer wallet friendly payment plans to offset the remaining expenses,” she explained.

Consumers caught tampering particularly residential customers will be fined $30,000.

