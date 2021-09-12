Health Ministry launches social media platforms for Mental Health Unit

The Ministry of Health on Friday launched its social media platforms for its Mental Health Unit (MHU), in observance of World Suicide Day 2021.

The event was held at the unit’s Quamina Street headquarters. The launch of the Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube platforms, will provide assistance and information to Guyanese at home and in the diaspora on mental health literacy and education.

At the launch, Ms. Settan Small, member of the Adolescent Health Unit, said everyone has a role to play in the prevention of suicide.

“We know that suicide, suicide ideation continues to plague our nation, one life loss is a loss too many, and so I believe that with our combined efforts, we can endeavour to be our brothers and sisters’ keepers.

“We must all do our part in this fight, learn the warning signs and look out for it and if you ever do notice these signs, I hope that you would without judgement, be listening ear and offer the support and the available resources necessary”, she noted.

The Mental Health Unit seeks to help persons recognise their own abilities through regular webinars, coaching sessions and mental health education.

Present at the launching ceremony were the Director of the Mental Health Unit, Dr. Util Thomas, Coordinator of the Adolescent Health Unit, Ms. Cilandell Glen, Representative of the Rotaract Club of Georgetown, Ms. Kimberly Manbodh, and Ms. Alicia Solomon, Social Worker attached to the Mental Health Unit and other staff members.

This year’s celebrations were held under the theme, Creating Hope through Action.