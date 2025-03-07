Health ministry ramps up support for persons with hearing impairments

-Launches support group for first-time hearing aid users

-Provides 4,091 persons with free hearing aids

The Ministry of Health’s support for persons with hearing disabilities has provided equipment and care for thousands of citizens including children nationwide.

The range of initiatives includes screening for impairments in children, distribution of free hearing aids, and the development of disability screening equipment countrywide.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony addresses the support group members

Approximately 4,091 persons received free hearing aids since 2021, and over 20,000 nursery school children received screening for hearing and other impairments in the past year.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony revealed these impressive figures while launching yet another support initiative for the hearing-impaired on Friday.

The minister officially opened the first session for a support group for first-time hearing aid users at his ministry’s headquarters at Brickdam in Georgetown.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony and Head of Auditory Department Dr Ruth Quaicoe

He commended Guyana’s position as a competent medical provider in the Caribbean.

“When you look in the Caribbean region, we are one of the few countries that have a very structured hearing programme…Many other countries…if you have a hearing challenge, then you have to go and get your hearing aid from people who are providing this in the private sector. In Guyana it’s different,” the minister explained.

The government’s commitment to providing world-class medical services has also introduced modern equipment into the field.

Members of the support group

Before government intervention, persons requiring hearing aids would have to pay $65,000 or more for battery-powered equipment.

This caused significant financial strain and required large amounts of maintenance.

Persons can now access free rechargeable hearing aids. The ministry has also upgraded screening equipment and trained scores of healthcare workers.

Soundproof booths for hearing tests have been procured and placed in several hospitals in Guyana. Four more booths will be placed in other medical institutions this year.

Minister Anthony said all of these efforts are geared towards providing a better quality of life for citizens of all ages, especially school-aged children.

“This is a problem that affects everyone and regardless of age it can affect people. And for younger people, if it affects them the challenge is that it can also affect how they learn. Because if they’re sitting in a classroom and they’re not hearing what is being said it can be a problem for them to learn,” he said.

The ministry’s school screening programme tackles this issue by testing children for various impairments and implementing necessary medical actions.

The elderly will also be catered for once the ministry completes establishing its gerontology department.

