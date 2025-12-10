Health sector strengthened as 50 technicians graduate from ministry’s training programme

Guyana’s health sector has received a significant boost after 20 new medical laboratory technicians (MLTs) and 30 X-ray technicians graduated on Wednesday from the Ministry of Health’s Health Sciences Education Clinical and Technician Training Programme.

The 50 graduates hail from nine regions. Both courses began in February this year and included theoretical and practical training. The graduates will be given job placements across the public health sector in every region.

These include the National Blood Transfusion Service, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, West Demerara Regional Hospital, De Kinderen Hospital, Leonora Cottage Hospital, Diamond Regional Hospital, Eureka Medical Laboratory and Woodlands Hospital.

This diverse representation demonstrates the ministry’s commitment to providing a wide range of opportunities for capacity building for all Guyanese, regardless of their geographical location.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at the Pegasus Suite and Corporate Centre in Kingston, Georgetown, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony urged the graduates to view this moment as the first step in their long professional journey.

“I wish you well, but I want to emphasise that this is not the end of your journey; this is just the beginning. Continue striving for success. We want you to work hard and have the ambition of being the best. Once you do that, I am sure you will be extremely successful. So, congratulations,” he said.

Dr Anthony noted that the ministry has been expanding both laboratory and imaging services across the country in recent years.

He said the public health system has now transitioned fully to digital X-ray technology, abandoning the older analogue film-based method.

“With the new digital systems, we can take the image, enhance it, and look for different things so we can make better diagnoses. I am extremely happy that the students were able to train at some of the new facilities so they could gain that experience,” he stated.

The health minister added that laboratory services have also grown significantly, with fully equipped labs in each of the six newly opened regional hospitals and more planned as new facilities open up.

“While we are training people and getting them into these facilities, we also want them to think about a career in laboratory science,” Minister Anthony explained.

He said these types of training programmes are meant to strengthen the country’s healthcare workforce.

“You might start as a technician, but there are opportunities to advance into different specialisations,” Minister Anthony said.