Hinterland development a priority for Minister Sukhai

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, visited Micobie in Region Eight on Friday to gather first-hand information for improving the lives of residents.

Minister Sukhai’s visit highlighted her commitment to advancing the development in the region and fostering a brighter future for its people.

She met with regional officials to discuss how government services could be made more accessible to residents of Micobie and surrounding communities, including the township of Mahdia.

Together, they explored practical solutions to improve service delivery and ensure communities benefit from the ongoing developments in the region.

The minister also took the time to listen to the concerns of those working in the region and emphasised her dedication to addressing the infrastructure challenges that have long impacted local communities.

Her commitment to improving access to essential services, such as reliable solar-powered electricity and water, was at the forefront of the discussions.

Minister Sukhai also acknowledged some of the ongoing challenges facing the region’s educational sector, including the unreliable solar power system at the teacher’s quarters and the need to properly rewire the primary school.

Along with regional officials, she committed to resolving these issues immediately. They all agreed that fixing small problems like these would make a huge difference in the lives of residents.

During her visit, Minister Sukhai also toured the construction site for the new Micobie Secondary School, a crucial project that will provide better educational facilities for the region’s students.

The school’s development is progressing steadily, and Minister Sukhai expressed her excitement over the upcoming completion of the project, which will contribute to the long-term growth and educational empowerment of the community.

One of the most heartwarming moments of the visit came when 14-year-old Jada Lamaizon received a brand-new laptop from Minister Sukhai. Jada, a student at the School of Excellence, recently triumphed in a science fair, winning first place with her innovative project.

The laptop, a reward for her hard work and dedication, will help Jada continue her studies and explore new scientific endeavors.

“I am so happy to receive this recognition,” Jada said. “This laptop will help me with my studies and allow me to explore even more scientific ideas.”

Minister Sukhai’s leadership continues to focus on improving the quality of life of Guyanese. Her efforts ensure communities are not left behind in the push for progress.