Hinterland water access expands as Gov’t pushes toward universal coverage

The government is accelerating its investment in potable water infrastructure, with 27 communities in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) now benefiting from improved access to safe and reliable water.

The expansion forms part of a multi-billion-dollar national initiative led by Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), which aimed to achieved 100 per cent potable water coverage in hinterland communities by 2025, well ahead of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 6 target.

Significant progress has already been recorded in Region Eight, where access to potable water has moved from approximately 40 per cent in 2020 to a projected 90 per cent.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand

This transformation is being driven by major investments in new wells, solar-powered water systems, and the upgrading of existing supply networks.

During the consideration of Budget 2026 estimates, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Priya Manickchand underscored that potable water refers to water that is safe for everyday domestic use, including cooking and household consumption, an essential service that directly impacts health and well-being in remote communities.

Minister Manickchand, emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating, “When we speak about potable water, we mean water that is suitable for domestic use, including cooking, water that improves health outcomes and quality of life for our people.”

Key projects across the region have already brought first-time access to communities such as Kato, Monkey Mountain and Kaibarupai, with systems designed to ensure sustainability through renewable energy and the use of locally available water sources.

The government’s aggressive push to expand water access is part of a wider development agenda to close the infrastructure gap between coastal and hinterland regions, ensuring equitable access to essential services for all citizens.

With continued investments, improved access to potable water is expected to significantly reduce waterborne diseases, strengthen sanitation systems and support long-term socio-economic development across hinterland communities.