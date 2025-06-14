Housing development taking shape at Mahdia as land clearance work begins

Land clearance works have already commenced on 95 acres of land at the housing development at Tracts A and B, Four Miles at Mahdia in Region Eight.

This housing development, the first of its kind in the region, offers over 300 residential house lots.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues addressing the community meeting at Mahdia Township

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, disclosed this information at a community engagement at Mahdia Township on Wednesday.

She explained that six contractors are carrying out the infrastructural works. Approximately $493 million is being invested in the first phase, which includes road and drainage networks that will help improve accessibility.

Works at the scheme are set to be completed in October, allowing allottees to start construction on their dream homes.

Minister Rodrigues also visited the housing scheme and expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the area.

“The area that we have earmarked for the housing area is completely free from encumbrances,” she assured the residents.

Addressing the region’s water sector, Minister Rodrigues assured the residents that the government is actively working to increase water access and quality across the region.

With increased investments over the years, Region Eight currently has over 90 per cent access to water.

In response to concerns raised about inadequate access to water, Minister Rodrigues tasked the GWI team to distribute the water schedule to every house in Seven Miles and Pepper Hill. These residents are currently being served by the water system at Mahdia Central.

Minister Rodrigues said that a contract was recently awarded to drill a new well next to the solar farm at Mahdia. This, she emphasised, will significantly increase water productivity across Mahdia.

Regional Executive Officer, Peter Ramotar, Deputy Regional Executive Officer, Shawn Britton, Deputy Mayor of Mahdia, Akita John, Representative from the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Orlando Shuman, Senior Engineer at Guyana Water Incorporated, Khemraj Persaud and other engineers from GWI and the Central Housing and Planning Authority were also at the meeting.

Residents inquiring about the housing area at Mahdia A resident raising a concern at the community meeting A section of Mahdia Housing Scheme Minister Rodrigues examining the map for Mahdia Housing Development