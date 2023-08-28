Housing Ministry executes another successful Building Expo

The Ministry of Housing and Water has once again achieved remarkable success with the hosting of another highly successful International Building Exposition, hosted at the National Stadium, Providence.

The event managed to captivate the attention of 369 exhibitors and draw in thousands of patrons over the course of the past four days.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal interacting with an exhibitor

Attendees were treated to a diverse array of exhibits, which ranged from sustainable building materials and energy-efficient technologies to commercial banks and security options, among others.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal interacting with a patron

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal noted that the successful execution of the event underscores the ministry’s commitment to promoting innovation, collaboration, and advancement in the housing and construction sectors.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues interacting with a patron

He stated that on the first night, nearly 2000 people entered the venue, and based on all indications, there was a greater level of engagement with construction and supplies companies compared to last year.

“I’ve personally walked around, engage the exhibitors, engaging patrons who are here and all have said that the response has been good,” Minister Croal told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues interacting with patrons

One of the key highlights of the event was the showcase of model homes, offering individuals an insight into the various options available under the government’s housing programme.

Additionally, the ‘Dream Realised’ initiative was held, resulting in around 2000 individuals being granted house lots, with 350 among them successfully obtaining land titles and transfers out of the total 600 that were made available.

Minister Croal also noted that the seminars were a success, encompassing a range of topics in the housing and construction sectors, particularly focusing on the new pieces of legislation that are now in place.

Meanwhile, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues highlighted that the ministry is highly satisfied with the event, pointing out that all the feedback received has been positive.

“Overall, in terms of the corporate support for the event, in terms of servicing the event and of course with the visiting patrons, we are extremely pleased with the success of International Building Expo 2023,” she said.

Minister Rodrigues noted that the presence of 369 booths represents an increase of approximately 100 booths when compared to last year.

“Its visibly larger, you can tell because we used more of the tarmac at the national stadium, we used it wisely, smartly so we were able to fit all these extra booths in and still people have room to walk around in comfort,” Minister Rodrigues explained.

The minister also mentioned that a new addition was the inclusion of air conditioning units in the auditorium, ensuring the comfort of the exhibitors and attendees.

Guyana held its first building expo in August 2010. It was an initiative by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, while he was housing minister, aimed at creating linkages between local businesses and other regional and international companies.

