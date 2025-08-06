How a $28 billion investment is transforming Guyana’s Prison Service

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has received its largest-ever investment of $28 billion since 2021 from the PPP/C government.

The injection of funds will enhance professional standards, update prisons and detention centres, and shift the culture of incarceration from punishment to purpose.

Speaking during a recent episode of the ‘Safeguarding Our Nation’ programme, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot, highlighted the impact of the government’s support in helping to address longstanding challenges such as overcrowding and contraband.

Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot

“Since 2021, the GPS has received the largest investment ever. Twenty-eight billion dollars has been invested into the prison service, focusing on prisoners’ rehabilitation, training of officers and rebuilding key infrastructures,” the director stated.

These infrastructural upgrades were executed at the Lusignan, Mazaruni, and New Amsterdam Prisons. As a result, the issue of overcrowding within the prisons is now nonexistent.

Prisoners are now enrolled in accredited training programmes in areas such as carpentry, joinery, and masonry, among others.

These programmes are delivered by qualified facilitators, equipping inmates with practical skills for reintegration into society.

Taking it a step further, the prison director underscored that the GPS is currently reviewing its laws, standing orders and strategic plans to further modernise its service.

“We are adapting the Nelson Mandela role, which focuses on rehabilitation, humane conditions for prisoners, allowing them to have access to legal services and health care services within the prison,” Elliot explained.

He said the goal is to ensure the prison service operates with international human rights standards, while its systems are in keeping with modern-day correctional best practices.

The investment also targets the professional development and mental well-being of prison officers.

Elliot noted that officers have seen improvements in their salaries and working conditions, which have helped raise their standard of living.

In addition, training programmes for officers are now accredited by the University of Guyana, enhancing the academic quality and delivery of these programmes.

Importantly, the GPS has also implemented measures to ensure swift and independent responses to misconduct, thereby reinforcing public trust and accountability.