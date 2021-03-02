Human Services Ministry’s statement of vicious attack on migrant

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security condemns the brutal attack on the female migrant, whose horrific ordeal was published in the March 1 edition of the Kaieteur Newspaper.

Support staff from the Ministry visited the survivor, yesterday (March 1) who was at the time meeting with investigators from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to provide a detailed statement. A full investigation is underway by the Police with support from the Ministry to ensure that the alleged perpetrator is brought to justice. The Ministry wishes to urge other possible survivors, who may have been subjected to this and/or similar abuse, to make immediate contact with the Ministry.

The bravery of the mother of three is noteworthy as she fought to survive. The action of the neighbor who sought the intervention of the passing Police Patrol is also commendable. The Ministry wishes to encourage members of the public to be vigilant and report all incidences of Gender-based violence and Human Trafficking immediately to the relevant authorities.

In December 2020, the Ministry launched a 914 toll free number for reporting all incidences of gender-based violence inclusive of rape, domestic violence and child abuse.

Meanwhile, Hon Dr. Vindhya Persaud, yesterday morning, spoke with senior ranks of the GPF on the initial response by its ranks and has requested a full investigation be carried out. Minister Persaud has also committed to providing continuous training and support to Force to ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills to respond adequately to these inhumane crimes in a humane, responsible and timely manner.

The Ministry also joins with the Guyana Press Association, who has since issued a public statement condemning the publishing of sensitive information, to unequivocally state that the publishing of identifying information is morally, ethically and legally wrong; an act the Ministry will not condone.

Law enforcement agencies, media houses and support staff are reminded of their legal responsibility to ensure that the identity of survivors of social crimes remain protected. The Ministry intends to host training sessions with reporters and editors to encourage safe reporting of sensitive issues.