Hydromet marks 60 years powering progress, from sugar fields to smart forecasts

– Between 2020-2025, the government invested $600 million to strengthen Hydromet

The Ministry of Agriculture’s Hydrometeorological Service celebrated six decades of quietly shaping the country’s national development, from sugar estates of the past to modern high-tech weather models.

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkissoon

Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture, Vickash Ramkissoon, hailed the hydromet’s role in agriculture, aviation, disaster preparedness, and national infrastructure at a commemorative service, which was held on Friday at the office headquarters on Brickdam, Georgetown.

“Over the past five years alone, from 2020 to 2025, the government of Guyana, under the leadership of Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali and our substantive Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, has invested over $600 million in strengthening hydromets, infrastructure and capabilities,” the minister stated.

He further noted that the investments “protected crops, safe flights, made safer and better prepared communities.”

Minister Ramkissoon likened hydromet to the engine of a vehicle, not always in the spotlight, but powering the nation every single day.

From rainfall records on sugar estates to modern forecasting models, hydromet has proven that while its work may not always make headlines, its impact runs deep, weathering storms for Guyana, then, now and into the future.

He noted too that the government is seeking to improve Guyana’s disaster preparedness and response while building its climate resilience.

Additionally, a new automatic weather station is being installed in every region. This will allow for real-time collection and transmission of weather data, which is accessible to local, regional and international stakeholders.

Meanwhile, in the coming days, two meteorological buoys will be deployed, and they will be fitted with the requisite oceanographic and meteorological sensors, which will improve understanding of Guyana’s coastal and maritime environments.

The minister emphasised the importance of the People’s Progressive Party Civic Administration’s efforts to improve the oil and gas sector, support the fishing industry, and enhance disaster preparedness for coastal and maritime risks.

Three of the institution’s longest-serving staff participate in a cake-cutting ceremony

The Hydrometeorological Service was established on October 5, 1965, at the recommendation of representatives of the World Meteorological Organisation.

In its early years of operation, the service was under the purview of the Ministry of Works and Hydraulics; however, in 1992, it was transferred to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Hydromet is responsible for monitoring and evaluating weather and water resources in Guyana. It supports the government in disaster risk management and provides weather, water, and timely climate information.