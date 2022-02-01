Illegal Aircraft Discovered

The Ministry of Home Affairs along with the Guyana Police Force and Air Corp is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding an illegal aircraft bearing Venezuelan registration # YV506 which was discovered abandoned off an illegal airstrip in Kuruduni some 20 Km from the Kurupukari crossing.

Acting on information received ranks from the Mabura Police Station on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, discovered the white with red, yellow, and blue stripes, Cessna 310 model aircraft (a high-speed retractable gear single-engine plane) in the bushes, covered with branches and tarpaulin. The propeller was removed and placed under the aircraft. It is suspected that the aircraft is without key documentation, which will make it difficult to track the airframe, engine, and propeller time.

A search was conducted in and around the aircraft but no illegal substance was found in either the cabin or cargo space. Nothing was found in the immediate vicinity either.

According to the preliminary assessment by the Lead Engineer, the damage to the aircraft is extensive and beyond repair. However, further assessment will be conducted by the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

Investigations are ongoing.