Imbaimadai, Kamarang gets new police station

Law enforcement and safety are being further strengthened with the commissioning of two new police stations in Region Seven.

The police station in Kamarang, valued at $31.7 million, and in Imbaimadai, valued at over $39 million, are intended to boost hinterland policing efforts.

Commissioning of the Imbaimadai Police Station

The new stations commissioned by the Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn on Wednesday, form part of the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise police accommodations and operational spaces while improving service delivery.

During the commissioning, the minister underscored the administration’s commitment to creating modern and well-equipped police facilities countrywide that meet the operational and welfare needs of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, delivering remarks at the commissioning of the Kamarang Police Station

He emphasised that improved infrastructure is critical not only for the effective prevention and investigation of crime but also for building trust between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

Meanwhile, both stations were designed not only to address structural needs but also to provide police officers with the resources necessary to carry out their duties effectively.

Each facility is outfitted with a range of modern amenities.

These include an enquiries section, male and female juvenile lockups, a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a witness and identification parade room.

Additionally, both stations feature improved living quarters for officers.

These new stations are expected to boost operational efficiency, improve working conditions for police ranks, and enhance public confidence in law enforcement within the region.

It will also complement the recently commissioned Eteringbang Police Station and Police Headquarters located in Bartica.