Improved water service for Hosororo residents

Residents of Hosororo in the Mabaruma sub-district, Region One, are expected to benefit from improved water supply next year.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, said the community has been receiving water on a rotation system.

“You receive water from the Wanaina system and so we are seeking to interlink the source of Mabaruma to the source at Barabina and the source here (Hosororo).

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal addressing residents

But what we have is the reservoir there for catching the water. We have two issues here- one being the rain water being caught, is not settled but disturbed which is causing a problem for the pump systems. Secondly, the generator system at Wanaina is an older one,” he explained.

The housing minister relayed that the ministry will procure a generator funded through the 2022 budget to replace the current system. In addition, the ministry will realign the pipeline systems linking Mabaruma, Barabina and Wanaina to boost the water supply delivery.

An electro meter will also be connected to the national grid to pump water, when needed,while several wells will be drilled in communities like Wauna and Khans Hill.

Minister Croal said that the ministry’s long-term plan “is to continue to do studies as to how can we provide 24 hours water supply to this region so bear with me for another month and few days.”

Earlier this year, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) conducted an assessment of the region’s water system as there has been a call for the expansion of the distribution network and hours of supply. Yarakita, Kamwatta, White Water, Hosororo Falls and Khan’s Hill were among the various communities visited by the water company’s technical team.