Inter-agency collaboration resulting in speedy relief to flood-hit areas

– 54 persons in shelters in Regions Nine, Ten

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig says the collaboration among agencies has resulted in aid being brought promptly to persons affected by flooding.

Lt Col. Craig made this statement at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Prime Minister, Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt. Col. Kester Craig inspect the hampers being packed at the Gymnasium.

He said: “The Hydromet Services continue to monitor weather and issue alerts and warnings. The National Drainage and Irrigation Authority has been conducting drainage assessment and providing remedial works where necessary.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Health continue to conduct assessment in the affected areas and providing required interventions as needed.”

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha and a resident affected by flooding.

Five of the eight Government shelters, established with strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, are currently occupied. Shelters have been established at Tabatinga Sports Complex, Arapaima Primary, and Culvert City Nursery in Region Nine and at the Aroaima Nursery, Aroaima Primary, Kwakwani Primary and Hururu Community Centre in Region Ten.

“We have at the Tabatinga Sports Complex four persons. There is no one at Arapaima [Primary] at this moment and no one at Culvert City [Nursery]. At Aroaima Nursery School we have 16 persons, Aroaima Primary School, we have two, Kwakwani Primary School 31 and at the Hururu Community Centre we have one person,” he said.

The Director General said shelters will remain open until the water recedes and persons no longer need accommodations.

Director General of the Civil Defence Commission, Lt. Col. Kester Craig

Over 6,900 households across the nation have been severely affected by the flood.

“In Region Two we have over 1,500 households impacted, Region Three about 600, Region Six about 2,800 households, Region Nine about 1000 and Region Ten about 1000 households.”

Lt. Col. Craig said affected persons are being given food hampers and sanitation supplies. To date, the CDC has distributed 15,000 hampers across the country. Some 2,000 of those packages were distributed in Region Five today.

A house inundated by flood waters

The Director General also noted the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency stands ready to assist Guyana if the need arises.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Hon. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips today inspected the CDC’s hamper preparation at the National Gymnasium. The Prime Minister commended the CDC operation.

Agriculture Minister, Hon. Zulfikar Mustapha also conducted assessments at Belle West, Belle East, Goed Fortuin and Canals Number One and Two in Region Three. He committed to providing excavators to desilt the canals and drains to allow the water to run off faster. The Minister also visited communities in Region Five to assess the situation and provide support.

Flood relief supplies being packed for Region Five

Additionally, on Tuesday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar provided relief supplies to residents in Belle West who were severely affected by the floods.

The Ministers are part of a larger outreach team conducting flood assessments and distributing relief hampers across the country. The outreach is being spearheaded by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The CDC will continue assessments in Regions Seven and Eight on Thursday.