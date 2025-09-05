Interfaith service held in observance of Amerindian Heritage Month

An interfaith service was held at the Umana Yana on Thursday in observance of Amerindian Heritage Month which is an annual celebration of the vibrant Indigenous culture.

The programme opened with a song and dance by the Sawariwau Dance Group, while prayers and songs were done by members of the Bahai community, Seventh Day Adventist community, Anglican, Hindu, and Muslim Communities.

Indigenous cultural group

This service is a staple event that appears on the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs calendar of activities yearly. It aims to include the various religions to usher in the month’s activities.

In addition to the interfaith service, a number of other activities are planned throughout the month of September to showcase the rich culture of the country’s first people while preserving their heritage.

Among the list of activities is a cultural extravaganza which will be held at the National Park on Friday.

That activity will be followed by the Amerindian craft and cuisine exhibition which will be held at the Whirlwind Village at the National Exhibition Centre.

Indigenous Jewelry

A Fitness Walk and a number of sporting activities are also included to mark the occasion.

Throughout the years patrons would attend the planned events to enjoy what Amerindian culture has to offer including the exotic delicacies, indigenous language and arts and craft.

The celebrations this year are observed under the evocative theme, Igniting Unity, Celebrating Progress, Advancing Our culture.