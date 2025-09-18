Investment and Export Promotion announces the launch of “Brand Guyana Gondola” at Massy Mega

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), in proud partnership with the Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC) and the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), is pleased to announce the official launch of the “Brand Guyana Gondola” at Massy Mega, Turkeyen on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

The Brand Guyana Gondola is a dedicated retail space designed to highlight and promote locally manufactured products that have received the prestigious “Made in Guyana” Certification Mark, administered by the GNBS. This initiative underscores the Government of Guyana’s commitment to supporting local industries, enhancing product visibility, and driving national and international consumer confidence in Guyanese goods. Through Massy Stores’ collaboration and support, the Brand Guyana Gondola will become a permanent fixture in the Turkeyen and Providence locations, proudly showcasing local products to a wide range of consumers.

The gondola will feature a wide range of certified products. These products span a wide range of categories, from traditional delicacies to modern snacks, beverages, condiments, and health foods—all proudly made in Guyana and meeting the high-quality standards set by the GNBS. It will serve as a physical symbol of innovation, authenticity, and Guyana’s growing manufacturing sector.

Guyana Chief Investment Officer – Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, remarked,

“The Brand Guyana Gondola is more than a display — it’s a declaration. A declaration that Guyanese products are competitive, high-quality, and ready for the world. We are excited to launch this initiative in partnership with the GMC and GNBS, and thank Massy Stores for their support in bringing this vision to life.”

This launch aligns with GO-Invest’s broader mission to facilitate investment, drive economic diversification, and support market access for local businesses. It also complements the national “Made in Guyana” drive to strengthen domestic value chains and encourage consumer patriotism.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), Trevor Bassoo, lauded the initiative, which will showcase the progress many local businesses have made by committing to move forward with standards and certification:

“The ‘Brand Guyana Gondola’ is a perfect stage for local producers to display and position their products, which are meeting set quality and certification requirements of the GNBS under its Made in Guyana Programme. These products consistently meet the quality consumers demand today, and as part of its mandate, the GNBS will continue to support local businesses to meet this demand.”

Teshawna Lall, General Manager, Guyana Marketing Corporation, added,

“The Brand Guyana Gondola is a proud milestone for our local producers. It not only elevates the visibility of high-quality, certified products but also reinforces the strength, creativity, and potential of Guyana’s agro-processing sector. At GMC, we are committed to creating more opportunities for our entrepreneurs to thrive both locally and internationally. This initiative is a true celebration of what it means to be Made in Guyana.”

Simone Savory, Store Manager – Massy Stores Mega, stated,

“Massy Stores is proud to support local industry by featuring the Brand Guyana Gondolas as permanent fixtures within our Providence and Turkeyen stores. These dedicated spaces ensure Guyanese products don’t just sit on shelves—they stand out, shine, and reach the wide and diverse community of consumers we serve every day.”

Members of the public, the business community, and the media are invited to attend the launch and experience the excellence of Guyanese products on full display.

Event Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

🕙 Time: 10:00 AM

📍 Location: Massy Stores, Turkeyen, East Coast Demerara

For more information, please contact:

Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest)

📧 info@guyanainvest.gov.gy

📞 (592) 225-0658

🌐 www.guyanainvest.gov.gy

About GO-Invest

The Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest) is the primary agency responsible for promoting and facilitating domestic and foreign investment in Guyana and export promotion With a mission to support economic development, GO-Invest works closely with investors, manufacturers and stakeholders to ensure successful investment ventures across key sectors.