‘Investments must yield income, not only serve welfare needs’ – Minister Sukhai tells Orealla, Siparuta residents

The Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai has urged residents of Orealla and Siparuta Villages along the Corentyne River to focus on income-generating investments rather than relying solely on social welfare spending.

Speaking at separate community meetings on Wednesday, Minister Sukhai encouraged local leaders to channel resources into sustainable development projects that can yield long-term financial returns.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai addresses Orealla residents on Wednesday

“The investments that are being made now by the councils must not only be in infrastructure. Look to areas of economic investment. Do not use your revenue only for social welfare packages,” the minister noted.

She added that infrastructure projects should be designed with revenue in mind.

“If you are building a multipurpose hall, design it well to get value for your money so that you can use it to earn,” she told village leaders.

Minister Sukhai called on the villages to prioritise their spending and to plan investments strategically, noting that such an approach would produce greater benefits over time.

Orealla, she said, is already seeing positive returns from a growing sand mining business that supports the local economy.

Minister Sukhai distributes sports gear and kites in Siparuta

She also highlighted the importance of adhering to the Amerindian Act, which she described as a safeguard for transparency and accountability in village governance.

The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to transforming every community, reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting hinterland and riverine communities.

The minister also urged Village Councils to involve young people more actively in local decision-making and to create opportunities for women to participate in economic ventures.

“Women have to get some support out of the carbon credit funding,” she noted. “You have to discuss what is the best thing to do. How can more people benefit?”

During the visit, Orealla residents requested support were made for a water filtration system, an expanded solar farm, waterfront development, and the construction of a concrete road and two bridges between Orealla and Siparuta.

Minister Sukhai distributes sports gear to Orealla

Residents of Siparuta requested a stelling and a new deep well on top of the hill. Minister Sukhai said these concerns would be forwarded to the relevant government ministries for consideration.

“I’m glad to see Orealla and Siparuta are seeing better days. Better days as in managing and administering the affairs of their villages…You are on the brink of having a vibrant economy,” the said.

As part of her visit, the minister distributed sports gear to promote youth engagement in sport. Kites were also handed out to children as part of the government’s annual Easter initiative, and food hampers were given to elderly and vulnerable residents.

Minister Sukhai was accompanied by Toshao of Orealla Laurence Vandenburg, Senior Councillor of Siparuta Shurl Valenzuela, and technical staff from the ministry.

