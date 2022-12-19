Ithaca benefits from govt’s Christmas drive

Residents of Ithaca, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) were beneficiaries of the government’s Christmas toy distribution on Sunday.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill in his address noted that the distribution drive is a first for the residents of Ithaca.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“This is testimony of how as a government, we engage. No community must be left out and Ithaca must be included. Christmas is a time that we care and share more than we have ever done all year.”

Further, the minister reflected on the country’s unprecedented growth as he encouraged persons to look out for the less fortunate.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill handing over hamper to senior citizen

“I want to give us a more sober reflection because as our country grows and as our country prospers, we have to keep an eye out for those who are not so fortunate, those who are not so privileged.

“We have to keep an eye out for the orphans, and single mothers who are struggling to raise children because fathers are not in the home. We have to keep an eye out for those who are battling with ailments and difficulties.”

Additionally, Minister Edghill reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the livelihood of every Guyanese. He said the administration is working to ensure that every child is cared for and provided with quality education, and men and boys are being provided with work and training. The government is also working to ensure citizens receive world-class medical treatment and care.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill distributing gifts

Meanwhile, residents were encouraged to join in the government’s efforts to enhance the community under the One Guyana initiative.

“Our motto or our platform of ‘One Guyana’ is to ensure that none is left behind but that all are included.”

The One Guyana initiative aims to ensure equal opportunity and equal access for everyone.

