Ivan Duque lauds Guyana’s path to an ‘amazing transformation’ 

In his feature address, former Columbian President, Ivan Duque highlighted the level of transformation that is taking place in Guyana while commending the country for being a model in balancing sustainable development and energy security.

Duque praised President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for taking up the mantle from Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo in developing the Low Carbon Development Strategy.

Ivan Duque, Former President of Columbia

“[It is] not merely paperwork and great vision…It is coherent policies that are taking place day by day,” Duque said.

He further stated these actionable policies are aimed at closing the social divide in a bid to eradicate poverty. Chief among the stories to be told of Guyana, Duque pointed out, is that of Guyana’s ongoing efforts to work with indigenous communities.

“The indigenous communities can be crucial players in nature-based solutions, in aggregated value chains and they have a very important and substantial part of the territory where they exercise not only control but an effective protection of nature.”

One such effort relates to that of the landmark agreement for the sale of carbon credits, where Amerindian communities across Guyana will benefit from some US$112 million. This announcement was made on December 2, 2022, by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, during the historic signing ceremony with Hess Corporation.

Beginning next week these communities will begin receiving these funds which will range from no less than $10 million and up to $35 million.

Guyana is also positioned to be a leader in food security for the region according to Duque the country is on a trajectory to effectively utilise the oil and gas sector to achieve this goal.

“Excellencies, Members of CARICOM, Guyana can be a supplier of food in times of food insecurity and rising food prices. The support of all industrial players is very important to ensure that this is not just a good story of how we can make resources out of oil and gas, but how oil and gas can be the triggers of this transformation in which is in which a country can become a provider of food in times of need, of high prices and high inflation for the rest of the Caribbean” he said.

In this closing remarks, Duque praised the utility of Guyana in exploiting its oil and gas resources in a bid to “reduce poverty, generate and generate an economic and social transformation while being at the same time, a conservation superpower.”

The International Energy Conference kicked off at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after much anticipation and will continue until Friday, February 17, 2023.

