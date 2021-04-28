Judiciary has developmental partner in Gov’t -Attorney General

-at commissioning of $95 million Berbice judicial officers’ quarters

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandall SC, says the Judiciary has a willing developmental partner in the PPP/C Administration.

He said the judicial system can depend upon the Government to aid the delivery of high-quality justice to all Guyanese.

From L-R: Magistrate Renita Singh, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall SC, Chief Justice (Ag.) Madam Roxane George, Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag.) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards and Magistrate Peter Hugh. Magistrate Alex Moore is pictured back, left.

The Attorney General was speaking at the commissioning of a new judicial officers’ quarters, in the compound of the Berbice High Court, New Amsterdam, Berbice on Wednesday.

The $92 million, four-apartment facility, will provide accommodations for three Magistrates along with a Commissioner of Title.

The AG said the construction of the facility has brought an end to the lengthy process of renting living quarters for judicial officers presiding in the East Berbice-Corentyne district.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Hon. Mohabir Anil Nandlall and Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, unveil the plaque to the new housing facility.

“By relocating them within the confines of this secured compound, we have brought that problem to an end. And in this beautiful edifice that we are assembled here to celebrate, I have no doubt that they will be securely and comfortably accommodated.”

The Attorney General said the Government is proud to continue its collaboration with the Judiciary, as it continues to execute its mandate.

“What a great collaborative relationship the Executive can have, within acceptable constitutional confines, to advance the common agenda of the state. While the Judiciary is the machinery of the State that drives the justice system, the State has the ultimate responsibility of delivering justice.”

AG Nandlall said the Government will also ensure the Judiciary continues to enjoy the financial and functional autonomy guaranteed by Guyana’s Constitution.

“The judiciary is now financed and its budgetary process has been refashioned to ensure that its budget is guaranteed as a lump sum in the National Assembly, as part of the determination of the national budget, and it is disbursed in a timely way by the Ministry of Finance.”

He said no agency, irrespective of its independence, should have a limitless charge on public funds.

“We will continue to work with the Judiciary with the ultimate objective of delivering a high quality of justice to our people. We will continue to work together in creating a justice system that we can all be proud of and a justice system that can enjoy the confidence of our people.”

The new $95 million Judicial Officers’ Quarters in New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Meanwhile, Chancellor of the Judiciary (Ag.) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards said the State has been meeting the cost of accommodation and travel for Judges and Magistrates who preside over cases in Berbice. Recent bills for accommodation for Magistrates and Commissioners of Title amount to $375,000 per month.

“If we do the math, this works out to $4.5 million per year. The Judicial Officers are our pleasant and precious riches. They are the ones who have to dispense justice away from home, and we are truly grateful for the services which they render.”

Judicial Officers presiding in the county include Justices Sandra Kurtzious and Joann Barlow and Magistrates Alex Moore, Renita Singh and Peter Hugh.

Chief Justice (Ag.) Madam Roxane George, Senior Counsel Mr. Mursulaine Bacchus and President of the Berbice Bar Association, Mr. Horatio Edmondson also attended the event.