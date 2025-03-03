Karaudarnau internal road 75 per cent complete

– Expected to benefit over 1,000 residents

The lives of residents in Karaudarnau, Region Nine, will be transformed exponentially as the village’s internal road is now 75 per cent complete.

Based on an update provided by the Ministry of Public Works on Monday, the $185 million project being executed by Beerdat Harrinandan Construction is progressing steadily, with a prime coat currently being applied.

Application of prime coat on the internal road at Karaudarnau, Region Nine

When completed, the 1,500 metre long and 6.1-metre-wide roadway will enhance transportation to and from the Amerindian village and ensure more reliable access to essential services. This is going to benefit over 1,000 people.

Residents will also have better access to schools, healthcare facilities, and markets, reducing travel time and costs.

Farmers and small businesses will also benefit, as transporting goods within and beyond the village will become more efficient.

Ongoing infrastructural works on the internal road at Karaudarnau, Region Nine

The culturally rich village stands at approximately 130 miles from Lethem.

Beyond this upgrade, several neighbouring villages are benefitting from similar internal road upgrades.

These include the villages of Nappi, Shulinab, and Awarewaunau in Region Nine from laterite to asphaltic concrete.

Laterite roads are dirt roads made from laterite soil, a heavy, rusty-red soil rich in iron oxide.

Ongoing infrastructural works on the internal road at Karaudarnau, Region Nine

The upgrade will address the persistent dust issues faced by residents caused by the existing laterite surface.

A sum of $800 million was expended in December last year for these upgrades as part of the PPP/C government’s commitment to improving hinterland infrastructure, while simultaneously enhancing the living conditions of its residents, particularly during the rainy season.

Continuing its effort to improve connectivity in the hinterland, the administration allocated some $9 billion for hinterland road developments this year.

