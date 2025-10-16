Kwakwani farmers receive fertilisers

The Government of Guyana has commenced its fertiliser distribution exercise in Kwakwani, Upper Berbice River, as part of its ongoing national initiative to support farmers and boost agricultural productivity countrywide.

The latest exercise follows several successful distributions in regions including Regions Two, Three, Five, Six, and Ten, where thousands of farmers have already benefitted from the government’s continued investment in the agriculture sector.

Through this programme, the administration aims to reduce input costs, enhance crop yields, and strengthen food security, in keeping with its commitment to ensuring farmers in every region — coastal and hinterland alike — have equitable access to the resources needed to sustain growth and resilience in the sector.