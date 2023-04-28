Lack of legislative framework left National Intelligence and Security Agency open to ‘weaponisation’ – Jagdeo

–Says Norton’s lack of knowledge is as a result of him being a junior functionary in the coalition administration

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has refuted Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton’s contention that the recently tabled National Intelligence and Security Bill is ‘retrogressive’ and ‘dictatorial’.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, Dr, Jagdeo attributed Norton’s criticism to his lack of knowledge about the National Intelligence and Security Agency and its functions. He said the opposition leader’s lack of knowledge is as a result of him being a junior functionary, operating on the periphery of policy making, in the APNU+AFC coalition administration.

“To have the leader of the opposition not know that, in the last government, there was a body like this that operated, is atrocious. It is Norton’s lack of knowledge and his rush to criticise everything that he thinks it is about the PPP. If you’re playing in ‘big league’, you would have known this. That’s why I say that Norton was a junior functionary, operating on the periphery of policy making.

“Norton is led by newspaper articles. An opposition leader has to be more discerning,” the GS stated.

Dr. Jagdeo reiterated that the agency has been in existence for over ten years, and the legislation seeks to recognise and attach a statutory framework to its functions.

“It is not unusual for countries to have this. Many countries in the world have similar agencies. It is a good thing to give it a legislative form, and to have the subventions from parliament voted directly to the agency and not through another agency’s budget,” he pointed out.

Further, the GS said the agency’s lack of legislative foundation has left it vulnerable to weaponisation, and the bill will bring greater accountability, as it subjects the body to parliamentary oversight, and provides that its audits be laid in the National Assembly.

Dr Jagdeo revealed that, “This was the same agency that President [David] Granger used to spy on Harmon, Trotman, and all of the others by tapping their phones. It was the same agency and we didn’t know because it operated in the dark. Now we’re bringing it to the light. We should be commended for this.”

The National Intelligence and Security Agency Bill was tabled in the National Assembly on Monday. It outlines the agency’s functions, which include the collection, storing, processing, and analysis of information that is relevant to national intelligence and security.

The bill provides that the agency will collaborate with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in exercising its investigative functions.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

