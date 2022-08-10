‘Learning Lab’ for differently-abled people to be constructed soon

The government will be constructing a new facility to train persons living with disabilities so that they can be employable.

The facility will be named the ‘Learning Lab’.

This is according to the Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud who announced this in the National Assembly during the 49th sitting of the Twelfth Parliament on Monday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud at 49th sitting of the Twelfth Parliament.

She said the institution will provide innovative methods of learning for persons living with disabilities.

“I believe that it is important for the people of this nation to know that people living with permanent disabilities have been occupying the front burner of the agenda of the Ministry of Human Services. A wonderful institution is currently being constructed on the East Coast of Demerara. Persons across this country can benefit from so many opportunities to learn, to be educated, to be upskilled, and to be given technical and vocational training at the hub,” she said.

So far, the PPP/C government has already trained 150 persons living with disabilities and intends to train some 600 more before the end of the year.

This task is being carried out with laser focus to upskill these groups free of cost. The initiative will see persons undergoing training cater to their specific needs.

Some of the programmes include Information and Communications Technology (ICT), and Garment Construction among others.

In addition, these groups are provided with all the amenities needed to successfully complete these training programmes.

Meanwhile, the government is also seeking to equip persons living with disabilities with a tablet loaded with specialised software to have them eventually integrated into the workforce.

