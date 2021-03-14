Leguan’s rice transport costs slashed by 38.5%

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Hon. Deodat Indar has announced a 38.5 per cent reduction in rice transportation cost for Leguan farmers, Region Three.

This move will further lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and follows similar assistance to rice farmers of Wakenaam in October.

“I have made an appeal to his Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and he has agreed with me that we should do the same for Legaun as well,” the Minister said.

Minister Indar noted that both the General Manager and Traffic Manager of the Transport and Harbours Department were engaged on the matter, and those discussions led to the reduction.

“They have calculated the cost that you transport the paddy at. I think when you add the truck driver cost and the freight to go and come back, it worked out to $1,453 per tonne. So, we have reduced that to $900 per tonne. The same benefit that is enjoyed by farmers in Wakenaam will be enjoyed here,” Minister Indar relayed.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Work, Hon. Deodat Indar engaging farmers at the Leguan Secondary School this morning.

He stated that most of the farmers are not directly involved in transporting their crop since millers purchase the yield then transport the paddy off the island.

Minister Indar pointed out that the Government will continue to engage the two millers to ensure the 306 farmers there receive substantial benefits from the initiative.

Meanwhile, at Wakenaam, over 80 rice farmers have thanked the Government for the help they received to lower their transportation dues.

Minister Indar said the reduction offered to the Wakenaam rice farmers was extended to those at Leguan after the latter reached out to him.

Farmers listened attentively to Minister within the Ministry of Public Work, Hon. Deodat Indar during a farmers meeting.

Regional Chairman, Mr. Sheik Ayube, also thanked the village farmers for ensuring a caring Government returns to office.

He said the PPP/C Administration understands the importance of agriculture and has already committed to rescuing farmers from the strain they endured during the previous government’s tenure.

Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Hon. Ramkissoon was also at this morning's meeting.