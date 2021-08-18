Linden Mabura corridor open to light and heavy traffic

The Ministry of Public Works is happy to report that the Linden to Mabura corridor is once again open to light and heavy traffic.

On Friday, February 13, 2021, exceptionally heavy rains overwhelmed several of the low-level culverts at the location, eventually leading to a 30-foot section of the roadway being washed away.

Cofferdams have since been built to facilitate the reinstallation of the five (5) culverts in accordance with the scope of the emergency works and will soon allow for the uninterrupted flow of water.

The contractor, MMC has indicated that commuters are now able to utilise the bypass and the previously washed-out section of the roadway.

While traffic has resumed, the contractor has indicated a final completion date of Saturday, August 21, 2021. The Ministry wishes to thank all road users for their continued patience and cooperation. We wish to remind the public that the Ministry remains committed to utilising all the resources available to ensure this situation is rectified in the shortest time possible.






























