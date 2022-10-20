Linden residents excited about visa-free travel to UK

The announcement by British High Commissioner to Guyana, Jane Miller, that Guyanese will now enjoy visa-free travel to the United Kingdom, has found favour in the eyes of Lindeners.

The high commissioner announced Tuesday that from November 9, Guyanese would be able to visit the UK for a maximum of six months without a visa.

The initiative serves as a testimony to the secured relationship between the United Kingdom and Guyana and has the potential to expand economic opportunities between the two countries.

DPI spoke with a few residents of Linden, Region 10, who all conveyed excitement at the opportunity.

One such resident was Esther Benjamin, who thanked the government for putting systems in place to facilitate such an initiative.

“We’re getting somewhere. At least they’re trying to lift the standard and give people opportunities, be it work, vacation, or something else. I like what the government is doing. It is a good thing for the Guyanese people,” she relayed.

Ian Halls said that visa-free travel will boost tourism in the UK, and lauded President Ali’s dedication to fostering development in Guyana.

“I think it’s about time this was put in place. I welcome it, and I feel that it will be beneficial for Guyana and the UK,” he said.

Another resident, who has studied in the UK, said that the initiative creates ease in traveling to the country.

“It is costly to get visas. So, it helps to save money, because we no longer have to get a visa. Guyanese would be able to benefit by being able to go to the UK and see what it is all about and have a beautiful experience there. And, for the persons trying to do business, or to study, it’s an opportunity to explore different avenues as well. In the long run, this can help to develop Guyana either with business or persons getting that expert training in whatever field and coming back to Guyana and working,” he noted.

Gary Daniels, who has visited the United Kingdom before, said the experience was a good one and noted that the return of visa-free travel is beneficial to Guyana’s international integrity as well.

He said, “It’s a good thing that the government is doing, giving everybody a chance to see different parts of the world. People will get more exposure. When you travel out there, you experience different things, and you see life in a different aspect.”

