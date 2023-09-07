Local Artists to shine centre stage at ‘One Guyana’ Mega Concert

The government is championing Guyana’s vibrant culture and raw talent, as local artists prepare to shine in the spotlight at the One Guyana Mega Concert set for September 15 at the National Stadium.

The event is more than just a musical extravaganza, it is a fervent celebration of Guyanese culture, during the thrilling Cricket Carnival season.

The mastermind behind this grand concept is His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, whose vision is to share Guyana’s profound artistic prowess with the world.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Wednesday, Director of National Events, Andrew Tyndall reiterated the president’s unwavering commitment to nurturing local talent.

He recalled President Ali’s long-standing tenure as Minister of Tourism in the previous PPP/C Administration when he introduced the One Guyana Festival, a showcase of all things Guyanese.

“Now that he is in office as the president, he decided to provide a bigger platform to promote and help develop our local artists and local talent in Guyana,”he emphasised.

This year’s concert adds a unique twist to the mix, featuring high-quality performances by some of Guyana’s top artists. Approximately 35 artists have secured their place on the stage.

The star-studded lineup includes Natural Black, Timeka Marshal, Alabama, Carlvin Burnette, Jackie Jaxx, Nekita, Vinel Hinds, Okc, Vanilla, Bill Rogers, Lil Million, Matic Queen, Hamza, Tamika, Samuel Medas, Limit, Timothy Roberts, Vintage, Ckush, Gully Rass, Drew, Big Red, First Born, Diana Chapman, Vicadi Singh, Bunty Singh, Tony Cutz, Vanita Willie, Sonia Singh, and Kevin Singh.

“We want this event to be a premium showcase for local artists. It’s not just about having a song. It’s about putting in the work to earn a spot on that stage,” Tyndall explained.

The concert has already garnered significant attention. With the CPL’s knockout, semi-finals, and finals coinciding with the event, the world’s gaze will be firmly fixed on Guyana.

However, the mega concert is not the sole platform for local talent to perform during the carnival period. A myriad of events, including a regional food fair, and chutney overdose, among others, offer additional opportunities for artists to shine.

Artists will also be able to perform during the CPL finals’ halftime show, which will be watched by approximately 500 million viewers worldwide, which further exposes Guyanese talent to a massive global audience, making it a remarkable opportunity for self-development for local talents.

As rehearsals for the event unfold, artists are brimming with excitement and gratitude. Gucci Boss, known for hits like ‘Big Uncle,’ told DPI “This is what every artist in Guyana has been wishing for the government’s support to promote our arts and culture on a grand scale.”

Female dancehall artist Matic Queen shared her sentiments, emphasising how much it means to showcase Guyanese talent on a global stage.

“It means so much to me because now our local talent can be showcased on such a big stage and people can get to see Guyana’s product and we can get to be as one with everyone on that day. So, it means so much to me.”

Gospel singer, Timothy Roberts applauded the government’s commitment to providing a platform for local artists and promises an electrifying performance.

“I can assure you that based on being at the practice here and seeing the performance of the other Guyanese artists, you are in for a real treat. I am so proud to be a part of this One Guyana Mega Concert,” Roberts explained.

Known for her hit ‘Rage,’ Vanilla, described the concert as magical and expressed her gratitude to the government for creating platforms for local artists throughout the year.

“When it comes to the show I am going to be giving the people a real show and look out for the new song ‘Propa’ we gon fix the stage ‘Propa’ Saturday night. What I love is that the government has not only created this platform but it has been creating platforms throughout the year for local artists to showcase their talent,” the soca star posited.

