Local leaders receive GBV training in Regions Three, Six

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, through its Gender Affairs Bureau, recently concluded a round of gender based violence (GBV) and development training to strengthen local capacity in Regions Three and Six.

The training specifically targeted staff from both the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDC) and the Regional Democratic Councils (RDC) to better integrate gender considerations into governance and service delivery.

Participants engaged in discussions in Region Three

These sessions aimed to help all levels of local governance understand their roles and responsibilities in their workspaces and the community.

Participants were trained in areas such as gender mainstreaming, the prevention of gender-based violence and budgeting, as well as inclusive policy development skills to foster safer and more equitable communities.

Training session in Region Six

According to the Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud the training is part of a broader national effort to build capacity at the regional level, ensuring officers are equipped to address gender issues more effectively on the ground.

Similar capacity-building sessions will continue in other administrative regions, along with follow-up monitoring.