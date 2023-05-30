Mahdia Fire Update: Patient in GPHC ICU succumbs

–Meanwhile 13-year-old in New York Burn Centre remains stable

The Minister of Health (MOH) and the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) extend condolences to the family of a 14-year-old girl who shortly before 10.00 am Tuesday succumbed while in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of GPHC.

She was the victim in the Mahdia fire tragedy and was one of the first persons air-dashed to Georgetown on the morning of Monday, May 22, and remained critical until her passing.

The MOH would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and other staff members who worked assiduously with the hope that a miracle would be possible.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old child who was transferred to the Northwell Burn Center at the University Hospital in Staten Island, New York, on Sunday, May 28 remains stable and her condition is improving. She underwent the first of multiple surgeries on Monday afternoon (May 29).

She is doing well and the ministry expects a positive outcome. Her mother is by her side and her father will be flown to New York this week.

