Mahdia Town Council receives $9M subvention

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, MP handed over a $9 million subvention to the Mahdia Town Council for the execution of its 2021 work programme.

The Minister made the presentation to the Mayor of Mahdia, His Worship David Adams during a recent two-day outreach in the region.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Hon. Nigel Dharamlall, MP

At the handing over ceremony, Minister Dharamlall urged the mayor to utilise the money for the betterment of the town and its people. After listening to their concerns, he noted that there needs to be a more structured approach by the town council in an effort to maximise output.

“What you will possibly have to do is to come up with a financial plan of how you intend to garner more resources, and how you will be spending it, and what else the town council can do to make more money so that it can grow.”

To this end, Minister Dharamlall encouraged the council to engage with the business community so that they can collaboratively work to help transform the region’s infrastructure. The minister also advised the local organ to employ locals for the infrastructural works there.

“We, as a government has committed that we provide better physical development in every community … It is expected that these resources revolve to boost the region’s economy.”

Mayor of Mahdia, His Worship David Adams

Meanwhile, Mayor Adams expressed his gratitude to the government for the funds.

“I am happy that we have gotten it so that we can begin to execute our work programme and while it was a little later than expected, there is so much that we plan to do to improve the lives of the residents.”

He told DPI that the council intends to do what is necessary for the region’s development and as such, this subvention will assist in the work plan.