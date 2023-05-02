‘Maintenance works along Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara, Region No. 4’

Please be advised that the Ministry of Public Works, through the Special Projects Unit (SPU) will be executing maintenance works along the Rupert Craig Highway, East Coast Demerara.

To facilitate these works, road lanes will be closed alternately, and traffic will be merged from two lanes into one. Also, motorists plying this route may experience some sort of discomfort since sections of the pavement will be milled out. The work is scheduled to commence from Wednesday (May 3, 2022) and will extend for a maximum of fourteen 14 days. Works will be executed during the nights and is expected to commence at 19:oohrs or 7:00 pm each night. Motorists are asked to be alert, proceed with caution and observe all safety signs and protocols when passing through the works zone.

For more information, please contact the Public Relations Department on 227-0799 or via Facebook. The Ministry regrets any inconvenience caused.

