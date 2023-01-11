Major bridges to be constructed from Kurupukari to Lethem

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said works on the 32 bridges from Kurupukari to Lethem will be completed this year along with some 13 bridges from Mabura Hill to Kurupukari.

The announcement was made in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information.

“So that’s major bridges across the Demerara River, across the Corentyne River, and of course 32 plus 13 which is a total of 45 bridges on the entire carriageway from Mabura Hill to Lethem, all these bridges being built according to international standards moving out the old timber and wooden bridges,” Minister Edghill said.

The contracts for the construction of the bridges were signed in April 2022 between the ministry and six contractors to the tune of $3.19 billion. The works form part of the government’s strategy to advance hinterland development through enhanced interconnectivity.

To this end, the bridges will be built to international standards upgrading from wood to concrete. It also forms part of a bigger plan that will link with the construction of the Linden to Mabura road.

The areas where bridges will be rehabilitated include Iwokrama, Surama, Carmudi, Massara Junction, Annai, Yakarinta, Gunip Landing, Point Ranch, Hunt Oil, and Pirata.

Additionally, the government is discussing the construction of a bridge from the Kurupukari River (Essequibo River) with various interested parties, which will create 24-hour access between Linden to Lethem.

“Right now, at Kurupukari trucks and vehicles cross by the way of a pontoon, once we get a bridge across there, the road becomes a 24-hour road and that is what is required to keep traffic flowing continuously,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill relayed the government’s plan to construct a high-span bridge across the Berbice River. The discussions, plans, and study will see some movement in 2023.

