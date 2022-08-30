Masakenari could become an organic honey production hub

Masakenari, a remote village in Deep South Rupununi, Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine), could become a major organic honey production hub.

President, Dr Irfaan Ali greets residents of Masakenari

President, Dr Irfaan Ali has already hinted his government’s intention to invest in the community, which he said, has vast potential for apiculture practices and honey production.

During a meeting in the Region Nine village on Saturday, Dr Ali proposed the new “One Guyana rainforest organic honey,” brand.

“We will create one Guyana rainforest organic honey coming out of this community and sold all across the Caribbean, we will work on that project together. I am going to work on that project with you,” President Ali announced.

He said once the project is up and running it will be pushed to an international standard.

Moving forward, the president said the Ministry of Agriculture will visit the area to conduct an assessment to see if residents, specifically young people, could be trained in apiculture.

“You are working with a government that cares about you, one that wants the best out of you, a government that is ready to make all the investment to make your life easier and better,” the head of state added.

The village of Masakenari

Meanwhile, the PPP/C Administration is currently seeking to distribute two pairs of black giant chickens to the approximately 70 households in the village to improve agriculture and livestock production.

The government, through the agriculture ministry, wants to make the hinterland regions less reliant on the coast for their food supplies, more specifically by targeting the hinterland residential schools.

The black giant is a large dual-purpose chicken, which can produce up to 200 eggs annually, and about 4.5 kilogrammes of meat.

The birds can graze and forage as well as eat leftovers from the kitchen and still produce reasonably well. Given these qualities, the bird is well suited for hinterland regions.

Moreover, President Ali said the agriculture ministry will work with the community to locate 10 acres of land to be developed into a mixed farm to support the village’s food production.

Masakenari is a Wai Wai community located in the Deep South of the Rupununi, it is the most remote village in Guyana, and has a population of just under 300 persons. This community has a rich history of maintaining its cultural heritage and practices.

Masanekari, meaning mosquito place sits on 625,000 hectares (one million acres) of titled land, the largest plot held by any indigenous group in Guyana.

