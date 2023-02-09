Media Statement on Ms Berysha Saskia Solomon

Ms Berysha Saskia Solomon, a former employee of the Ministry of Health (MOH), and recipient of a GOG scholarship received a medical degree from the Latin America School of Medicine, Cuba.

Ms Solomon was unsuccessful in completing her clinical rotations on two occasions, in order to be registered with the Medical Council of Guyana (MCOG). She has exceeded the maximum time that was granted by the council to be registered as a Medical Doctor.

In addition, Ms Solomon has had a history of repeated unethical and unprofessional behaviour during her employment period with the Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health has concerns regarding Ms. Solomon’s fitness to practice and will be reaching out to offer professional support over the next few days.

