Melanie residents will not be left out of development – PM Phillips

Residents of Melanie on the East Coast Demerara are being assured that they will not be left out of the development that is taking place across the country, as the PPP/C Government is inclusionary and places a high value on ensuring the livelihood of all Guyanese is improved.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and other ministers of Government during the community outreach

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, who is currently performing the duties of President, gave the assurance during a government outreach to the community on Saturday at the Melanie Community Centre Ground.

Ministers of Government continue to travel to various communities, engaging residents and listening to and addressing their concerns.

“There are many projects that we have designed and will be implemented for Guyana, every community, and that’s why we have the concept of ‘One Guyana’, what we’re saying to you is no village, no community, no individual will be left out of our development.”

The outreach to Melanie is in keeping with a commitment following a meeting at Buxton.

PM Phillips told the gathering that the meeting is timely and that the concerns raised will be taken into consideration during the administration’s 2023 National Budget planning.

“We cannot have development unless the Government is involved and connected with you the people and that’s why we are here today. We are here today to listen to you, the people… I made a commitment some time back when I went to Buxton with the same team, and we said, you know we’ll go to every village,” the Prime Minister told the gathering.

He also called on the residents to not be distracted by naysayers and to take full advantage of the training, business development and other opportunities that are available.

Residents of Melanie, ECD during the community outreach

Specific reference was made to the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, which the Prime Minister said provides a range of degree and other programmes that lend to self-development.

Residents were given the opportunity to voice numerous concerns which were addressed by the Prime Minister and the other ministers. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC; Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal; Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy; and Minister of Public Service, Sonia Parag.

