Message by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of World Tourism Day 2021

I am pleased to join the international community in observing World Tourism Day 2021. The theme of this year’s observance, “Tourism for Inclusive Growth” recognises the important role which tourism can play in bringing people together, fostering greater understanding, bridging cultural, ethnic and religious differences and promoting unity and peace within and between countries.

The desire to see new places, enjoy enriching experiences and learn about different peoples and cultures is inscribed in the human heart. Tourism helps to fulfil these wishes and to provide sources of entertainment, enjoyment, relaxation, learning and recreation.

Tourism will be important to the world’s economic recovery. The sector has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. But I am confident that when we exit this pandemic, the tourism sector will rebound and will continue to contribute to national, regional and global economic development.

Guyana is set to become a major tourism destination. Despite the challenges affecting travel, Guyana is preparing to boost its tourism product which includes adventure, eco, heritage, sport and family-based tourism. Guyana is blessed with wonderful natural attractions, varied ecosystems, rich biodiversity, diverse cultures and warm and friendly people.

We must therefore use this period to prepare a stronger and more vibrant tourism sector. My Government stands ready to support and work with the stakeholders to ensure that local tourism is revitalised and becomes a pillar of inclusive growth.

Happy World Tourism Day 2021!

Mohamed Irfaan Ali

President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana