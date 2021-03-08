Message by the Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, M.P. on the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021

International Women’s Day gifts us the opportunity to celebrate the achievements that women have already made, and calls us to confront the significant challenges that they still face in this 21st century.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that women deserve a world that is free from discrimination. It is no secret that the gender gap remains a challenge; that more women and girls experience violence and sexual harassment at work places; that not enough policies benefit from the input of women; that equality remains elusive.

But today, as we contemplate these issues, let us also be grateful for, and celebrate the women who have kept our families and homes together while holding down jobs during the pandemic; our frontline workers who have kept us safe while endangering their own lives and those who keep our offices running and our eating places clean. Let us redouble our efforts to end discrimination and stigma of all kinds against women and girls. Let us rage against stereotypes and reaffirm solidarity with women every where.

Guyana’s first female President Janet Jagan, a world renown politician and leader, and a comrade said, women must join in the struggle to bring about political and socio-economic changes so that there will be equal opportunities for all. She recognised that without the contributions of women, the world will be poorer for it.

And so today, let us choose to challenge every hindrance that stops progress for women. Though change is a tedious process, let us choose to persistently challenge its pace.

I choose to challenge any policy at my Ministry that does not include women and girls, and endeavour to have more women become home owners in the near future.

What will you choose to challenge?

Happy International Women’s Day!